Man arrested in connection to kidnapping investigation

The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has arrested a man following a kidnapping investigation.

Just before 12:30 Monday morning, police were called to the 1700 block of Marentette Avenue for reports of an assault.

When they arrived, a man was found bleeding from the lip.

“Officers determined that the victim had an ongoing disagreement with the suspect,” said police on X. “The suspect picked up the victim in a vehicle under the pretense of further discussing the matter and drove to a residence in the 1400 block of Lincoln Road.”

The victim was allegedly dragged towards the home, assaulted and threatened. Police added the victim escaped while the suspect was distracted and ran.

The victim sustained minor injuries.

A 51-year-old man is now facing charges for kidnapping, forcible confinement, assault, and uttering death threats.