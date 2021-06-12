Advertisement
Man arrested in Chatham business break and enter
Share:
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 42-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a Chatham business early Saturday morning.
Chatham-Kent police were called to a break and enter at around 3 a.m. at a business on Richmond Street.
Inside the business, police located a 42-year-old Chatham man who was arrested and charged with break, enter and theft, possession of stolen property under $5,000 and possession of break and enter instruments.
The man was taken to the Chatham-Kent police station and lodged for a bail hearing.
Separately, police are reminding residents to consider the "9 p.m. Routine" to help curb opportunity crimes.
Every night at 9 p.m. police say residents go over the following checklist each night at 9 p.m.:
- Remove valuables and garage door opener from vehicles
- Lock vehicles
- Close overhead garage door
- Lock door between garage and house
- Close and lock all external doors
- Ensure windows are closed and locked
- Turn on an exterior light