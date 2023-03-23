Man arrested for trespassing on railway property in Chatham: CKPS

Chatham-Kent police have arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly trespassing on railway property.

At 9:41 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to Murray Street in Chatham to assist Canadian Pacific Railway Police with an arrest of the man trespassing on railway property.

Officers say the man was uncooperative with police and resisted arrest, but eventually was taken into custody.

The man was also wanted on an outstanding warrant and bound by conditions of a release order not to enter CP property.

He was charged with failing to comply with an undertaking, entering on land on which a rail line is situated, and two counts of resisting arrest. He was transported to Chatham-Kent Police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing.