

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent police say a 47-year-old man has been charged after he threw a brick at one of the windows at headquarters.

Just before 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, officers say a man threw a large piece of brick at police headquarters, chipping one of the windows at the front of the building.

Officers located the man on King Street and he was taken into custody.

After being searched, police say the man was in possession of methamphetamine.

Through investigation, officers learned that the man also failed to sign in on Wednesday as per his release conditions.

Nathaniel Green, 47, of no fixed address was charged with mischief under $5,000, failing to comply and drug possession. He was released pending a future court date of May 23.