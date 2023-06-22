Man arrested for theft and fraud in Wallaceburg

Chatham-Kent police have arrested a man who was wanted for stealing wallets from vehicles and using the debit cards at Wallaceburg stores.

Police responded to two separate thefts from vehicle investigations on June 5 and June 6.

Through investigation, police say they learned the victims’ wallets were stolen from their vehicles. The stolen debit cards were allegedly used at several stores in Wallaceburg.

Through surveillance footage, police say they could identify the same man involved in both incidents. A warrant was issued for his arrest when he could not be located.

On June 21, the man was located and arrested. He was charged with two counts of possession of stolen property and three counts of fraud.

He was transported to police headquarters and released with conditions and a future court date of July 24.