Man arrested for impaired driving after crash in Chatham-Kent

A 33-year-old Raleigh Township man has been charged with impaired driving after a single-vehicle crash.

Officers responded to the collision on Talbot Trail, between Fargo Road and Talbot Street in Harwich Township on Oct. 26 at 12:02 a.m.

Upon arrival, police say they located the driver and believed he was impaired by alcohol. The man was arrested and transported to police headquarters for breath tests.

The 33-year-old Raleigh Township man was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration above the legal limit.

He was released with conditions and a future court date of Nov. 20, 2023.