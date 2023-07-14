Man arrested for allegedly stealing someone else’s garbage

Chatham-Kent police have charged an alleged garbage thief charged in Wallaceburg.

Police responded to Elgin Street in Wallaceburg for a harassment investigation at 7:58 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers say they learned while the victim was taking his garbage, the man stopped his vehicle and began yelling at him.

Police say The man had been cautioned several times previously by the officer to cease all communication with the victim.

The 42-year-old Wallaceburg man was located, arrested, and charged with criminal harassment. He was transported to police headquarters and released with conditions and a future court date of August 14, 2023.