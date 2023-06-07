Man arrested, charged with assaulting a police officer

Charges have been laid after a Chatham-Kent police officer was assaulted.

Just before 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a traffic complaint on Lorne Avenue from callers who said a man was following them.

Police found the vehicle and pulled it over. Officers learned the man was wanted for an outstanding warrant for bail violations.

When an arrest attempt was made, police said the man attacked the officers and a taser had to be used to take him into custody.

The man was charged with failing to comply with an undertaking, assaulting a police officer, and resisting arrest.