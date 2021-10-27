Man arrested as he exited building following break and enter

Windsor, Ont. -

A 25-year-old man was immediately arrested after he was spotted on security footage inside a business during a break and enter, police say.

Around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a break and enter in progress at a business in the 700block of Felix Avenue in Windsor.

Police say a male suspect was observed on camera inside the building.

He was described as white with dark hair, wearing a black sweatshirt with a hood and blue jeans.

Police say the suspect was immediately arrested without incident as he exited the building.

Police located and seized “items of evidentiary value” from the suspect.

The 25-year-old Windsor man has been charged with break and enter with intent, possession of break and enter tools, and fail to comply with release order.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com