Man arrested after west Windsor break-in
Windsor Police have arrested a woman after seizing more than $4,000 worth of drugs.
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, May 16, 2018 9:27AM EDT
Windsor police have arrested a man after a break-in at a business on Ambassador Drive.
Officers responded to Ambassador Drive near Huron Church Road around 5:20 a.m. Wednesday.
Police say the man tried to flee the scene, but they had the building surrounded.
The suspect was caught with the help of canine officer Hasko.
The investigation continues.