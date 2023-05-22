Man arrested after weapons call in Tilbury: Chatham-Kent police

A man has been arrested after a resident reported seeing him walking down a Tilbury street with a handgun, Chatham-Kent police say.

Police say the man was spotted walking down Canal Street East Sunday with the gun in hand. He left the area and returned 20 minutes later.

The second time, police say the complainant heard several shots.

The area was contained and police found the man at an apartment nearby.

The man was arrested without incident taken to police headquarters.

Police say the gun involved in the incident was located and found to be an air pistol.

Police charged the man with possession of weapons for a dangerous purpose. He was released with a future court date for next month.