WINDSOR -- Windsor police have arrested a man following several armed convenience store robberies.

Officers responded to three different reports of robberies at three separate convenience stores early Wednesday morning.

During each robbery police say the suspect had his face concealed and brandished a weapon.

The first incident was reported at 6:56 a.m. at a store in the 1600 block of Tecumseh Road East. Police say a suspect brandished what appeared to be a handgun and demanded money from the employee.

At one point a customer entered the store, and was able to flee upon seeing the robbery in progress to call 911. The suspect allegedly proceeded to assault the employee.

The employee received a minor injury. Police say the suspect stole a quantity of merchandise and fled the scene.

The second call came in at 7:21 a.m., at a store in the 3800 block of Walker Road.

A suspect brandished what appeared to be a handgun and robbed the store of merchandise and a quantity of money. Police say a patron in the store was robbed at gunpoint as well.

No injuries were reported and the suspect fled the scene.

In the third case at 7:53 a.m., officers were called to a store in the 1700 block of Ottawa Street.

Police say a suspect brandished what appeared to be a handgun and demanded money from the employee. Officers say the employee and suspect engaged in an altercation, during which the suspect dropped two items, later confirmed to be a black pellet gun and an orange flare gun.

The suspect fled the scene after the altercation and was observed getting into the passenger side of a vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Officers with the Major Crime Branch continued the investigation. Police believed that the same suspect was responsible for each robbery.

Investigators were able to identify the involved suspect and vehicle.

Officers found the vehicle, parked and unoccupied, in the 1800 block of Cadillac Street.

A target residence was then contained by investigating officers.

Investigators applied for and were granted judicial permission to search the associated residence and involved vehicle.

Shortly before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, the man was arrested at the residence without incident.

Police anticipate that he will be charged with a number of robbery and firearm related offences.

The cases remains under active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.