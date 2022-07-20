Man arrested after police find $13,040 of crack cocaine and prohibited knife

A North York man allegedly found in possession of $13,040 of crack cocaine in Windsor is now facing charges related to drug trafficking, police say.

The Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns Enforcement (DIGS) Unit launched an investigation into a suspect who was believed to be trafficking cocaine in the city.

Police saw the suspect in the 200 block of Erie Street around 1 p.m. Tuesday where he was arrested without incident.

The suspect was found to be in possession of a prohibited knife as well as a “quantity of illicit drugs” namely crack cocaine with a street value of $13,040, police say.

Sixty-year-old Daine Clarke is facing charges of possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking and unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Drug unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.