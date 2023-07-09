Man arrested after approaching police cruiser while wielding large knife: Chatham-Kent police

A man is in police custody after he allegedly charged at a police cruiser while holding a large knife over the weekend, police in Chatham-Kent said.

According to a release from the Chatham-Kent Police Service, over the weekend two officers were inside a marked cruiser doing a property check at the rear of a local business located on St. Clair Street in Chatham.

Police said a man then appeared and charged at the cruiser “with a large knife in his hand,” and began banging on the windows of the vehicle while still wielding the knife.

The officers were able to reverse the vehicle to get away from the man.

The man was then arrested by police where he was transported to Chatham-Kent police headquarters and held for bail. In addition, the suspect also faces several charges from a different jurisdiction.