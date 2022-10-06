Man arrested after allegedly wielding knife at Windsor police officer

When police arrived to call for a “disorderly man” Wednesday night, officers say he approached the cruiser and banged on the window with a knife in hand.

Police arrived to the area of Ouellette Avenue and Riverside Drive around 9:45 p.m. for reports of a man blocking traffic.

When officers drove up to the scene, police say the man approached the cruiser while holding a knife.

One officer was able to get out of the car, but the man allegedly went to where the other officer was sitting and started “aggressively banging on the window” still holding the knife.

Police told the man to drop his weapon throughout the altercation which he eventually did and was arrested.

"I'm proud of our officers and how they handled this situation," said Acting Chief Jason Bellaire. "This is just another example where our officers must deal with individuals experiencing a mental health crisis. These situations can be volatile and potentially violent. Fortunately, in this case, our officers were able to use their training to quickly and effectively de-escalate a situation that could had a far worse ending."

The 34-year-old Windsor man has been charged with assaulting a peace officer with a weapon.

Police say no officers were physically injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com