Man arrested after allegedly smashing cab window, injuring driver
A 30-year-old man has been arrested following an investigation into an aggravated assault that left a Windsor cab driver with life-altering injuries.
The Windsor police Major Crime Unit has been actively investigating the incident and asked the public for information and video surveillance to help identify a suspect.
On Saturday, March 12 around 9:30 p.m., a cab driver was heading eastbound on Erie Street West between Victoria and Ouellette Avenues when he heard an object strike the taxi.
The driver pulled over to check the noise when a man approached the car and smashed its side window injuring the driver. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.
A suspect was identified and around 10 p.m. Thursday he was located by members of the Emergency Services Unit (ESU) and arrested without incident.
Police say the victim and accused were not known to each other.
Officers have arrested Dwayne Pierce, 30, who is now facing an aggravated assault charge.
Investigators say a second person who was noted in the original news release is no longer considered a suspect and is not wanted. There are no other suspects being sought by police.
Although an arrest has been made, police are still asking the public for any surveillance footage of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com
