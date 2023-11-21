WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Man arrested after allegedly robbing store with axe

    Devonshire Mall in Windsor, Ont., on Saturday Dec. 12, 2020. (Alana Hadadean / CTV News) Devonshire Mall in Windsor, Ont., on Saturday Dec. 12, 2020. (Alana Hadadean / CTV News)

    A man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a store at the Devonshire Mall while wielding an axe, Windsor police say.

    Officers responded to the robbery report in the 3100 block of Howard Avenue just after 2 p.m. Monday. Police say a lone man reportedly entered the store and started to load merchandise into a duffel bag.

    When confronted by store employees, the man allegedly brandished a small axe to force them to back away, police say. He then ran off with the stolen items.

    Police say no one was physically injured during the incident.

    Officers were able to identify the suspect by reviewing surveillance footage. He was found in the 400 block of University Avenue East where he was arrested without incident.

    The 30-year-old has been charged with robbery with the threat of violence.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com 

