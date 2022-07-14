Man arrested after allegedly robbing a local business at knifepoint

Windsor police were able to recover a number of stolen items including credit and debit cards after quickly arresting a suspect involved in a knifepoint robbery.

Patrol officers attended the area of Langlois Avenue and Ottawa Street Wednesday around 4:35 p.m. for a report of a theft from a nearby business.

Police say the suspect brandished a knife and used it to threaten an employee who tried to follow the suspect after he fled.

Witnesses were able to give police a description of the suspect who was quickly arrested without incident, police say.

A 33-year-old Windsor man has been charged with theft under $5,000, assault with a weapon, failure to comply with a probation order and possession of property obtained by crime.

The stolen items, as well as two credit cards and one debit card in someone else’s name, were found on the suspect at the time of the arrest.

Police say these cards were previously reported as lost and were involved in a number of fraudulent transactions.

Police are actively investigating the frauds, but at this time no one has been identified or charged for those offences. The frauds took place on July 7 between the hours of 9:36 pm and 10:10 pm at several businesses along Ouellette Avenue.

Police are asking any businesses, especially those who have a shorter retention period for their footage, to save their footage for that period of time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com