Man arrested after allegedly forcing way inside apartment, assaulting victim

A man has been charged after allegedly assaulting a person, forcing his way into their apartment and damaging their property, police say.

Chatham-Kent police responded to a disturbance Saturday around 10:57 p.m. at an apartment building on Erie Street North in Wheatley.

Police say the victim was leaving his apartment when he encountered the man. The suspect then assaulted the victim, leaving minor visible injuries to his neck.

A little while later, the man went back to the victim’s apartment and allegedly forced his way inside, damaging the door, police say.

Once the man was inside, police say the suspect continued to damage the victim’s person property.

Officers arrested the man on Erie Street North the next afternoon.

The 44-year-old Wheatley man has been charged with assault causing bodily harm, break and enter and mischief. He was taken to police headquarters and released with conditions and a future court date.