    • Man arrested after allegedly following woman home, breaking into apartment

    Windsor police say an unknown man who allegedly followed a woman home and forced his way inside her apartment last month has been arrested.

    Police issued a plea for the public’s help identifying the suspect who was wanted to a break and enter and criminal harassment after being called on Oct.19 to an apartment in the 1100 block of Howard Avenue.

    Officers learned the victim, a 20-year-old woman, was followed home from a store by a strange man. When the victim went inside the residence, police say the suspect blocked the door with his foot and forced his way inside.

    Once confronted by a second person, police say the suspect quickly fled the scene.

    No one was physically harmed during the incident.

    Investigators released surveillance images and a description of the suspect on Nov. 10, asking anyone with information to contact police.

    The 25-year-old man was arrested on Saturday, Nov. 18 and is now facing charges of criminal harassment and break and enter.  

