Man arrested after allegedly breaking into vacant Chatham home
The sign outside Chatham-Kent police headquarters in Chatham, Ont. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police)
Chatham police have arrested a man on multiple charges after he allegedly broke into a house to sleep.
Police say officers responded to the break and enter complaint on Friday when a man broke into a vacant house to sleep while the owner was working on the second floor.
Officers arrived and arrested the 40-year-old man who was found to have two outstanding warrants for failure to attend court.
The man was further charged with unlawfully in a dwelling and obstruct peace officer.
He was held pending a bail hearing.
