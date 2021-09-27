Advertisement
Man and woman sought in Chatham-Kent theft investigation
Published Monday, September 27, 2021 2:49PM EDT
Chatham-Kent Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man and woman for a theft investigation. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man and woman for an investigation.
Police say it’s related to a theft in Chatham.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Carley Horvath carleyh@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 mailbox #87359. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.