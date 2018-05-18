

A man and woman from the Toronto area are facing human trafficking charges after a distress call from a woman in Windsor.

Officers were called to a hotel located in the downtown on Wednesday, May 9.

The woman was located and ultimately escorted to hospital for treatment of some non-life-threatening injuries.

On May 10, the woman told investigators that she was the victim of human trafficking.

Investigators from the Windsor Police Service Morality Unit continued the investigation.

The victim met a man in the summer of 2017. The pair began a dating relationship. Neither person was living in Windsor. Police say the man began to control the relationship, forcing the victim into prostitution.

He allegedly seized the victims identification and began dictating and controlling her actions. The victim reported she had been assaulted, sexually assaulted, and threatened with a firearm, say police.

On May 8, the pair travelled to Windsor in the company of a second woman. The purpose of the trip was allegedly for the women to work as escorts, with the man controlling all the money received.

While at the Windsor hotel, police say the victim made efforts to leave the controlling situation, but was assaulted and robbed of her property by her companions.

Investigators determined the identity of both the involved man and woman.

They were located and arrested with the assistance of the Chatham-Kent Police Service, in that jurisdiction, without incident. The arrested pair were then transported back to Windsor.

The man, a 27-year-old from the greater Toronto area, is charged with human trafficking, receiving material benefit resulting from trafficking in persons, procuring a person to provide sexual services, withholding documents for the purpose of human trafficking, sexual assault, assault, forcible confinement, pointing a firearm and breach of recognizance.

The woman, 24, from the greater Toronto area, is charged with human trafficking, robbery, assault causing bodily harm X2, assault, mischief under $5,000.

The names of the charged individuals in this investigation are not being released to protect the identity of the victim.

Police say they were able to connect the victim, a female in her 20's, with community partners to assist in her recovery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4343, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.