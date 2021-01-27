WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police have identified the suspects of a shooting in Chatham that killed a dog and left a man and teen wounded.

Around 6 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a “disturbance” outside a Harvey Street residence.

Police say a 37-year-old man and a 17-year-old youth both from Chatham sustained gunshot wounds and were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A dog was also shot and killed during the incident, police say.

The suspects who fled the scene in a white compact care have been identified, officers are still looking for them.

Police believe the incident was isolated and there is no threat to public safety.

Members of the Major Crime Branch continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Cole Abbott at http://colea@chatham-kent.cacolea@chatham-kent.ca or 519-380-6024. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.