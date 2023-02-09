Man allegedly used fake identification to defraud Windsor banks of $359K
Windsor police have arrested a man who allegedly used fake identification to steal more than $359,000 from local banks.
The Windsor Police Service’s Financial Crimes Unit launched an investigation in late Dec. 2022 after Abu Safeyeh, 32, entered several bank branches and made fraudulent cash withdrawls totaling $33,028.
A few days later, he tried to illegally wire transfer and additional $275,000, but the bank reclaimed the transaction.
Through investigation and surveillance footage, police were able to confirm Safeyeh’s identity.
He was arrested Wednesday at a home in the 800 block of William Street in Tecumseh.
Safeyeh is has been charged with fraud over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime and laundering the proceeds of crime.
Police say the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com
