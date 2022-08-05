Man allegedly threatens woman with a chain saw during domestic dispute

A woman who fled a domestic argument was allegedly threatened with a running chainsaw when she got to her car, Chatham-Kent police say.

Around 8 p.m. Thursday officers responded to a domestic disturbance on Cedar Hedge Line in Dresden.

Police say a man and woman had a verbal argument and the woman left the home for her safety.

As she approached her car, police say the man then exited the house with a running chain saw “waving it in a threatening manner.”

Police also learned the man had damaged the woman’s windshield in a prior incident.

The man was found by police and arrested without incident.

Police charged the 33-year-old Thamesville man with mischief, uttering threats, and a dangerous weapons offence. He was taken to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing.