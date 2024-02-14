Man allegedly strikes two people at Erie Street bar
Windsor police are looking for a man after an alleged assault of a man and woman at a bar on Erie Street.
The suspect visited a bar in the 1000 block of Erie Street East on Feb. 9. After a brief commotion, police say he struck a male patron several times, knocking him to the floor and kicking him once he was down. He then struck a female patron in the face before fleeing on foot.
The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 35-40 years old, and 5’10”. At the time of the incident, he wore a grey jacket, blue shirt, and blue jeans. He is wanted for two counts of assault.
If you can identify the suspect or have any information related to this incident, please contact Windsor Police at 519-258-6111 or Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at (519) 258-TIPS (8477). Information can also be submitted online at www.catchcrooks.com.
