WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Man allegedly strikes two people at Erie Street bar

    Police say the suspect visited a bar in the 1000 block of Erie Street East on Feb. 9, 2024. (Source: WPS) Police say the suspect visited a bar in the 1000 block of Erie Street East on Feb. 9, 2024. (Source: WPS)
    Share

    Windsor police are looking for a man after an alleged assault of a man and woman at a bar on Erie Street.

    The suspect visited a bar in the 1000 block of Erie Street East on Feb. 9. After a brief commotion, police say he struck a male patron several times, knocking him to the floor and kicking him once he was down. He then struck a female patron in the face before fleeing on foot.

    The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 35-40 years old, and 5’10”. At the time of the incident, he wore a grey jacket, blue shirt, and blue jeans. He is wanted for two counts of assault.

    If you can identify the suspect or have any information related to this incident, please contact Windsor Police at 519-258-6111 or Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at (519) 258-TIPS (8477). Information can also be submitted online at www.catchcrooks.com.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Liberals rebrand Canada's carbon tax rebate

    The federal government is rebranding the carbon tax rebate. Previously known as the Climate Action Incentive Payment, the Liberals are now calling it the 'Canada Carbon Rebate,' according to a release touting the amount Canadians will be reimbursed this year.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News