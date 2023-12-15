Man allegedly robbed at gunpoint in vehicle on county road

A 53-year-old Windsor man is facing several charges after OPP say he robbed a person in their vehicle on a county road in Tecumseh.

On Dec. 6 at 9:35 p.m., Tecumseh OPP responded to a report of robbery on 10th Concession Road, near Maidstone.

Police say the initial report received that an individual approached the victim who was inside their vehicle, and demanded property while holding what is suspected to be a firearm.

On Dec. 12, Tecumseh OPP with the assistance of the Essex County OPP Crime Unit, arrested an individual without incident.

As a result, Moammar Zwen, 53, of Windsor, has been charged with:

Robbery using Firearm (Restricted or Prohibited)

Uttering Threats - Cause death or Bodily Harm

Pointing a Firearm

Extortion While Using Firearm

Assault with A Weapon

The accused was held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice- Windsor

Any person with information regarding this person should contact the Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at www.catchcrooks.com. You may be eligible for a reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $2,000.