WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor police Major Crime Unit is investigating a weekend road rage incident where a man allegedly got out of his vehicle and pointed a gun at another driver.

Police say around 6 p.m. Sunday two vehicles in the area of Moy Street and Wyandotte Street East became involved in a road rage incident.

The two vehicles attended an alley in the area of Gladstone Avenue and Wyandotte where it was reported a man driving a black Lincoln exited his vehicle and pointed a gun at the other driver.

Police attended the area and through investigation identified both the suspect and vehicle.

Around 7:45 p.m. police found the vehicle at a Windsor residence with the suspect outside. Police say he was wearing a “ballistic style vest." and was arrested.

Police say the residence and vehicle are being held as evidence pending search warrant applications.

A firearm has yet to be recovered.

James Summerfield, 34, of Windsor is facing charges of pointing a firearm, threat to use a weapon, possession of a handgun for a purpose dangerous to public peace, have face masked with intent to commit an offence, fail to comply with release order.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830 or ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.