Man accused of threatening woman with a sledgehammer over radio payment dispute

Chatham-Kent-police have charged a 64-year-old Blenheim man after he allegedly threatened a woman with a sledgehammer.

Officers responded to a residence on Sherman Street in Blenheim in regard to an assault Sunday at 10:15 p.m.

Police say they learned the man threatened to damage items in the victim’s home and threatened her with a sledgehammer when she would not provide money for the purchase of a radio.

Through further investigation, officers say they learned the accused had also threatened to injure and kill the victim on two separate previous occasions.

The 64-year-old Blenheim man was arrested for three counts of uttering threats to cause bodily harm, one count of assault with a weapon and one count weapons dangerous. The accused was transported to police headquarters and later released with a future court date of Oct. 16.