Man accused of threatening woman with a sledgehammer over radio payment dispute
Chatham-Kent-police have charged a 64-year-old Blenheim man after he allegedly threatened a woman with a sledgehammer.
Officers responded to a residence on Sherman Street in Blenheim in regard to an assault Sunday at 10:15 p.m.
Police say they learned the man threatened to damage items in the victim’s home and threatened her with a sledgehammer when she would not provide money for the purchase of a radio.
Through further investigation, officers say they learned the accused had also threatened to injure and kill the victim on two separate previous occasions.
The 64-year-old Blenheim man was arrested for three counts of uttering threats to cause bodily harm, one count of assault with a weapon and one count weapons dangerous. The accused was transported to police headquarters and later released with a future court date of Oct. 16.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Trudeau says 'credible allegations' Indian government involved in slaying of Sikh leader in B.C., expels 'key diplomat'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says national security agencies are investigating "credible allegations" that the "agents of the government of India" were involved in the killing of prominent Canadian Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in B.C. in June.
'We want prices to come down': Grocery executives meet ministers, agree to work on stabilizing costs
The heads of Canada's largest grocery chains were in Ottawa on Monday for a hastily called meeting with two top cabinet ministers to discuss the federal Liberal government's demand for the grocers to come up with a plan to 'stabilize' prices.
IN HER OWN WORDS | Sandie Rinaldo: My most jaw-dropping moments from notable interviews
As she marks her 50th anniversary with CTV, Sandie Rinaldo reveals the most jaw-dropping moments from some of her notable interviews with William Shatner, Justin Bieber, Justin Trudeau, Bob Marley and more.
Wild black bear at Walt Disney World in Florida captured after search
It wasn't an escapee from the Country Bear Jamboree attraction, but a wild black bear managed to be the star of its own show Monday at Walt Disney World.
Men nearly mauled trying to rescue massive, stranded shark
Incredible video shows a group of men on a Florida beach dragging a stranded shark back into the ocean.
Lawsuits filed by building owner, victim's family in Old Montreal fire that killed 7
The owner of an Old Montreal building where seven people died in a fire last March is suing the city for $7.6 million. Emile Benamor says the city's rules and regulations for heritage properties made it impossible to make some changes or repairs to the building.
Two 13-year-old girls accused of stabbing teenage girl 'numerous times' north of Toronto
Two 13-year-old girls are facing charges after another teen was stabbed 'numerous times' in a plaza parking lot in Vaughan.
Kilogram of fentanyl found in NYC day care centre where 1-year-old boy died of apparent overdose
A taped package containing several thousand dollars worth of fentanyl was discovered inside the New York City day care centre where a 1-year-old child died of an opioid overdose last week, according to a court filing.
American forward Taylor Heise taken first overall at inaugural PWHL draft
Minnesota has selected American forward Taylor Heise with the first overall pick of the inaugural Professional Women's Hockey League draft.
Kitchener
-
Car crashes into driving school in New Hamburg
Waterloo regional police say a pedestrian and driver suffered minor injuries after a car crashed through the front of the Waterloo Region Driving School in New Hamburg.
-
Police find two suspect vehicles in murder investigation
Ontario Provincial Police have recovered two vehicles they believe were involved in the homicide of a Kitchener man four years ago.
-
Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony cancels upcoming concerts and practices
The Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony has cancelled its upcoming season, citing financial challenges.
London
-
Veltman trial, day 8: Crown continues case
The trial of Nathaniel Veltman, who is accused of intentionally running down a Muslim family in London, Ont., enters its eighth day as the Crown continues its case Monday.
-
'It’s all gone': Dozens left devastated, seeking answers after fire destroys U-Haul storage facility in Sarnia, Ont.
Dozens of people in Sarnia lost troves of valuable belongings when a fire burned through a storage facility last week. 'I ended up losing my son back in 2012…and anything I had in that storage locker of him, his personal items, any photos, it’s all gone,' said Peter Misko.
-
Fire levels pig barn near Wingham, Ont.
Steve Pilon was on his way to work this morning shortly before 6 a.m. on Monday when he spotted a yellow glow in the sky — a barn between Wingham and Whitechurch was on fire.
Barrie
-
Suspect, 33, found carrying assault-style rifle, knife and drugs in Barrie
Police arrested an Elmvale man in downtown Barrie allegedly carrying a semi-automatic assault-style rifle with ammunition, a knife and various drugs.
-
Wasaga Beach residents wake to hailstorm raining down
Residents in Wasaga Beach woke up Monday morning to an unexpected wintry scene as heavy hail showered the beachfront town.
-
Lithium battery sparks Innisfil house fire causing $500,000 damage
Officials say a lithium battery left on a back deck sparked a fire at an Innisfil house over the weekend, causing half a million dollars in damages.
Northern Ontario
-
Woman charged in drug bust at Highway 17 business west of Sudbury
A 49-year-old northern Ontario woman is charged with illegally selling cannabis, magic mushrooms and unmarked cigarettes after police raided a business in the Sables-Spanish Rivers Township, police say.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Trudeau says 'credible allegations' Indian government involved in slaying of Sikh leader in B.C., expels 'key diplomat'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says national security agencies are investigating "credible allegations" that the "agents of the government of India" were involved in the killing of prominent Canadian Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in B.C. in June.
-
Major natural gas leak closes streets in downtown Sudbury
A major gas leak on Durham Street has closed several streets in downtown Sudbury.
Ottawa
-
Dire financial straits for OC Transpo could spell the end for Stage 3 LRT
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe says OC Transpo is facing a "worsening financial situation" that is worse than he imagined when he decided to run for mayor.
-
Ottawa police investigating three reported shootings in 12 hours
Ottawa police are investigating three reported shootings in 12 hours.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Trudeau says 'credible allegations' Indian government involved in slaying of Sikh leader in B.C., expels 'key diplomat'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says national security agencies are investigating "credible allegations" that the "agents of the government of India" were involved in the killing of prominent Canadian Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in B.C. in June.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Youth taken to hospital following shooting at Kennedy Station
A youth has been injured after a shooting at Kennedy Station Monday afternoon.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Trudeau says 'credible allegations' Indian government involved in slaying of Sikh leader in B.C., expels 'key diplomat'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says national security agencies are investigating "credible allegations" that the "agents of the government of India" were involved in the killing of prominent Canadian Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in B.C. in June.
-
Doug Ford agrees to 'new deal' working group to tackle Toronto's finances but says no to new taxes
Premier Doug Ford says he agrees that the City of Toronto needs a “new deal” for ongoing funding after holding a meeting with Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow Monday, but says he’s not in favour of any new taxes that would help Toronto dig itself out of a fiscal hole.
Montreal
-
Lawsuits filed by building owner, victim's family in Old Montreal fire that killed 7
The owner of an Old Montreal building where seven people died in a fire last March is suing the city for $7.6 million. Emile Benamor says the city's rules and regulations for heritage properties made it impossible to make some changes or repairs to the building.
-
Class-action lawsuit application for COVID-19 response in long-term care homes begins in Quebec
A Quebec Superior Court judge is being asked to authorize a class-action lawsuit on behalf of all residents of public long-term care homes that experienced COVID-19 outbreaks during the pandemic's first two waves.
-
Montreal playwright David Fennario has died
Montreal playwright David Fennario has died, his family has confirmed. Best known for the 1979 play Balconville, Fennario died Saturday at noon at the Montreal General Hospital.
Atlantic
-
Saint John mayor calls metal recycling facility a ‘black eye on our community’
Donna Reardon, mayor of Saint John, N.B., called the American Iron and Metal facility a “black eye” on the community following last week’s fire at the metal recycling facility.
-
Jen Powley, author and advocate for people with disabilities in N.S., dies at age 45
Jen Powley, an author and prominent Nova Scotia advocate for people with disabilities, has died at the age of 45.
-
Post-tropical storm Lee cleanup continues in Halifax
In the aftermath of post-tropical storm Lee, Halifax Regional Municipality clean-up crews are working at a non-stop pace.
Winnipeg
-
Families of slain First Nations women disappointed by meeting with Anandasangaree
The families of two First Nations women whose remains are believed to be in a Winnipeg landfill say they were left feeling disappointed by a meeting with a Liberal cabinet minister in Ottawa.
-
Winnipeg mayor's plan for downtown safety includes increased foot patrol, 24/7 safe spaces
Winnipeg’s mayor is sharing his plans to address safety in the downtown area, including 24/7 safe spaces and working with social service partners.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Trudeau says 'credible allegations' Indian government involved in slaying of Sikh leader in B.C., expels 'key diplomat'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says national security agencies are investigating "credible allegations" that the "agents of the government of India" were involved in the killing of prominent Canadian Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in B.C. in June.
Calgary
-
Police search rural property north of Calgary
Calgary police are searching a piece of rural property north of the city in Rocky View County as part of a major crimes investigation.
-
Number of kids with E. coli in Calgary following outbreak continues to grow
The number of E. coli cases connected to a Calgary outbreak centred around daycares has grown by six since Saturday, according to health officials.
-
Calgary pastor sentenced to 60 days in jail for involvement in Coutts border blockade
A Calgary pastor was sentenced to 60 days in prison for his involvement in the Coutts border blockade in February 2022.
Edmonton
-
EPS officer who stole cash, gift cards, cigarettes can keep his job after chief loses appeal bid
Edmonton's police chief has lost a legal ruling seeking the firing of an officer who stole cash, gift cards and cigarettes while on duty.
-
Alberta updates COVID-19, RSV and influenza numbers ahead of respiratory virus season
Alberta's health minister gave a respiratory virus update on Monday as the province works to launch a new online reporting dashboard.
-
Man dead, driver arrested following hit-and-run collision in Red Deer
A 32-year-old man has died after a collision with the driver of a vehicle in Red Deer on Sunday night.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Trudeau says 'credible allegations' Indian government involved in slaying of Sikh leader in B.C., expels 'key diplomat'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says national security agencies are investigating "credible allegations" that the "agents of the government of India" were involved in the killing of prominent Canadian Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in B.C. in June.
-
Man charged after alleged home invasion, hit-and-run crashes in Surrey and Delta
Charges have been approved against a man who allegedly crashed into multiple cars while fleeing the scene of a violent home invasion Saturday night, sending three people to hospital – one with life-threatening injuries.
-
B.C. reveals more details of pilot program to incentivize secondary suites
The B.C. government has revealed more details of a plan to incentivize homeowners to build secondary suites on their properties as the province continues to grapple with the housing crisis.