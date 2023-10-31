Male wanted for assault after threatening to 'kill the victim,' Windsor police say

**Update: The suspect has been arrested and his photo has been removed since he is 15-years-old.

Windsor police officers need the public's help to identify a man wanted for an assault in South Windsor.

On Oct. 27 around 7:30 p.m., police responded to a call for an assault in the 2300 block of Everts Avenue — near the corner of Dominion Boulevard and Northwood Street.

An investigation revealed a man was sitting in his vehicle when the suspect approached him and started "an unprovoked argument," according to a release from Windsor police.

"As the victim attempted to exit his vehicle, the suspect assaulted him and damaged the victim's cell phone. The suspect then threatened to kill the victim and fled the scene," the statement reads.

According to police, the victim sustained "minor injuries."

The suspect is described as a Middle Eastern man, between 20 and 30 years old with a large build. He has a black beard and black curly hair.

"At the time of the incident, he wore white sneakers, grey sweatpants and a black shirt," the police statement added.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service or Crime Stoppers.