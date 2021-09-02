Advertisement
Male seriously injured during Wallaceburg, Ont. apartment fire
Published Thursday, September 2, 2021 6:11AM EDT Last Updated Thursday, September 2, 2021 6:12AM EDT
Chatham-Kent Fire Department logo on a fire engine in Chatham, Ont. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
LONDON, ONT. -- One person was seriously injured following an apartment fire in Wallaceburg Wednesday.
The blaze broke out shortly before 6 p.m. inside a unit at 32 Thomas Avenue.
A male occupant was rescued and had to be rushed to hospital in serious condition.
The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been called to assist with the investigation.
No other details have been released.