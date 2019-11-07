

CTV Windsor





WINDSOR -- Things look a little different at Riverfront Festival Plaza.

The city has torn up the lot to make way for some improvements.

Right now a new retaining wall with two lookout points is being built.

This is Phase 1 of the project, Phase 2 is still in the design stage.

The goal of the redesign is to get away from the parking lot feel of the plaza.

Concerts will resume at the plaza in the spring of 2020.