Make-A-Wish comes true for Windsor girl battling cancer

Eleven-year-old Amirah Agostinis is gearing up for a new world of adventure after her a Make-A-Wish request became a reality.

The Make-A-Wish foundation grants wishes to children with critical illnesses.

Over the last two years, Agostinis has been undergoing chemotherapy treatments for leukemia.

“Most of the time I was either really tired or I had pains in my body,” she describes.

Coordinators with Make-A-Wish worked with Agostinis to discover her true passions.

Amirah Agostinis. (Courtesy Liz Agostinis)

“Her wish ideas all revolved around camping and spending time with her family,” says Lyndsay Lonergan, communications manager for Make-A-Wish Canada.

Obsessed with nature, Agostinis’ top wish was for a camping trailer and her wish was granted.

“I was really excited, I was like shocked,” says Agostini.

Her compromised immune system has prevented her from travelling during the pandemic. Her new camper will give her the opportunity to travel locally.

“As of right now, she still has to stay within a certain proximity of a hospital. If she gets a fever, we have x-amount of time to get to a hospital,” says Amirah’s mother, Liz Agostinis.

The family has found a camper space at a park near Erie Shores Healthcare where they can enjoy the outdoors.

“It’s so much beyond that physical item. It is really that symbol of hope and something to look forward to,” says Lonergan.

To help the Agostinis family cover the added costs associated with the camper, such as insurance and parking, the Riverside community shouldered the costs.

Amirah Agostinis with her mom Liz Agostinis inside her Make-a-Wish trailer. (Courtesy Liz Agostinis)

In less than two weeks of fundraising, community members raised $2,400 to pay for the extra expenses.

“It really puts to perspective the great people we have in the area,” says Dan McMahon, Riverside Bulletin Board admin.

Amirah’s last treatment is set for Aug. 22, where she hopes to ring the bell cancer-free.

Updates to Amirah’s cancer treatment journey will be posted on her Facebook page.