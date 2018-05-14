

CTV Windsor





Massive investments could be coming to Windsor's downtown core if city council approves three major projects being proposed by the planning committee.

Last October, city council approved an economic development policy to promote residential development downtown.

Investors of three new projects are hoping to take advantage of the policy that will give them a total of $5.9 million in grants and tax rebates.

"New dollars in the downtown. This is great," says councillor Bill Marra. “It's a win, win situation."

Marra is excited about three proposed developments that he feels will help revitalize Windsor's downtown core.

The first project involves renovating a vacant building on Pelissier Street with 18 residential units.

The ground floor will be used for commercial space.

"It's a nice repurposing of a building that's had a lot of challenges along the way,” says Marra. “I remember that building as the old Don Cherry’s and before that I think it was the Chicken Court."

The second project will transform this parking lot at the intersection of Park and Victoria Street, where a 16 story, 120 unit residential building is planned.

“The fact that the university and St. Clair College spent tens of millions of dollars in a downtown campus, which means thousands of students, hundreds of faculty. It means people want to live downtown eat downtown,"says Marra.

Many students agree and tell CTV News they want to live in the core.

The third proposal is the renovation of the old Radison hotel on Riverside Drive, owned by Farhi Holdings.

"Mr. Farhi who's had a strong history of investing in this community is investing millions more in the hotel industry creating permanent jobs," says Marra.

If the three major developments are approved by city council, it would add an estimated $52.1-million in investment to the downtown core.

The planning committee is expected to approve the projects tonight. They would then go before council for final approval next month.