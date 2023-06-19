Major Crime Unit investigating riverside area assault

Windsor police are investigating an assault involving a group of teens outside of a riverside restaurant.

Police responded to a fight around 4:45 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of a McDonalds near the intersection of Wyandotte Street East and Pilette Road.

Photos from the scene show a police cruiser in the parking lot which is sectioned off with police tape.

Police say one person was injured and was taken to hospital. The extent of their injuries is not currently known.

Officers say the Major Crime Unit is investigating the incident. There is no threat to public safety.