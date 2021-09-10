Advertisement
Mainly sunny weekend forecast for Windsor-Essex
Published Friday, September 10, 2021 7:35AM EDT Last Updated Friday, September 10, 2021 7:39AM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor and Essex County residents can expect mainly sunny weather this weekend, with a chance of showers.
Environment Canada says Friday will be mainly sunny with increasing cloudiness early in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 25 Celsius. Humidex 27. UV index 7 or high.
A few clouds are expected in the evening with a low of 14 C.
On Saturday, the forecast is sunny with wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 29. Humidex 35. UV index 7 or high.
On Saturday night, cloudy periods with 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 19 C.
On Sunday, there’s a a mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 29 C. Sunday night, cloudy. Low 17 C.
Here’s a look at the Environment Canada forecast early next week:
- Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.
- Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 18.
- Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 31.
- Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 18.
- Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 26.
- Wednesday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 16.
- Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.