WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor and Essex County residents can expect mainly sunny weather this weekend, with a chance of showers.

Environment Canada says Friday will be mainly sunny with increasing cloudiness early in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 25 Celsius. Humidex 27. UV index 7 or high.

A few clouds are expected in the evening with a low of 14 C.

On Saturday, the forecast is sunny with wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 29. Humidex 35. UV index 7 or high.

On Saturday night, cloudy periods with 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 19 C.

On Sunday, there’s a a mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 29 C. Sunday night, cloudy. Low 17 C.

Here’s a look at the Environment Canada forecast early next week: