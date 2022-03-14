Mainly sunny, warmer than average in Windsor-Essex Monday

The Windsor-Essex region is starting the week with sunshine and above average temperatures on Monday.

Environment Canada forecasts the day to be mainly sunny with a high of 12C. Wind is expected to become southwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50km/h in the morning.

Wind chill is at about -6C with a UV index 4 or moderate.

This evening is expected to be partly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and fog patches developing overnight.

Wind gusts coming out of the southwest with gusts at 20 km/h becoming light near midnight and a low of 0C.

Here is a look at the forecast over the next few days:

Tuesday: A mic of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries in the morning and a high of 10C. Fog patches are expected to dissipate in the morning. Clear in the evening with a low of 1C

Wednesday: Sunny with a high of 17C. In the evening clear with a low of 5C

Thursday: Sunny with a high of 19C. Cloudy into the evening with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 4C.

Friday: Rainy with a high of 8C. Periods of rain in the evening and a low of 1C.

The average temperature this time of year is 6C and the average low is -2C.