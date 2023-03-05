Mainly sunny Sunday in Windsor-Essex, higher than average temperatures

Windsor-Essex will have a mostly sunny end to the weekend.

According to Environment Canada, Sunday is expected to be sunny following a period of cloudiness and a 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning.

Winds blowing west at 20 km/h is expected to become light, with a warm sunny afternoon to follow.

The high is expected to reach 9C.

The evening will be partly cloudy, with more clouds expected to roll in around midnight with a low of -1C, according to forecasters.

Here’s the forecast for week ahead:

Monday: Mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of rain or flurries, high of 4C.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of flurries, high 3C.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries, high of 1C.

Thursday: Sunny, high of 1C

Friday: Cloudy, high of 0C

The average high for this time of year is 3.9C.