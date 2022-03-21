Mainly sunny start to the week in Windsor-Essex

Spring has sprung and is off to a sunny start in Windsor-Essex on Monday.

Environment Canada is calling for mainly sun with an increase in cloudiness toward the afternoon and a high of 14C.

The forecast calls for mainly cloudy at night, clearing late in the evening with fog patches developing overnight. Wind is expected to develop from the northeast late in the evening with a low of 2C.

Here’s the forecast over the next several days:

Tuesday, cloudy with fog patches dissipating in the morning with a high of 7C and a low of 5C, rain is expected at night.

Wednesday, rain with a high of 10C and a low of 5C.

Thursday, cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 9C.

Friday, cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 7C.

Saturday, cloudy with a high of 4C.

Sunday, cloudy with a high of 2C.

The average high temperature this time of year is 7.6C and the average low is -1.5C.