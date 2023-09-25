Windsor

    • Mainly cloudy, chance of showers in Windsor-Essex

    Clouds moving over Windsor on Sunday evening. July 17, 2022. (Source: Mark Hewer) Clouds moving over Windsor on Sunday evening. July 17, 2022. (Source: Mark Hewer)

    A chance of showers to start off the week in Windsor on Monday with more rain expected throughout the week.

    According to Environment Canada, the day is expected to be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Wind moving northeast 20 km/h, becoming light early in the afternoon.

    The high for the day is expected to reach 20C, which is right around average for this time of year.

    Temperatures aren’t expected to drop too much in the evening with a low of 17C.

    Clouds will stay through to the evening with a 60 per cent chance of showers.

    Here’s a look at the forecast over the next few days:

    • Tuesday: Mainly cloudy, 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 21C. At night, cloudy, low of 16C
    • Wednesday: Cloudy, 30 per cent chance of showers with a high of 20C. At night, cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 14C
    • Thursday: Cloudy, 60 per cent chance of showers with a high of 20C. At night, cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 13C
    • Friday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers, high 20C. At night, cloudy periods and a low of 13C  

