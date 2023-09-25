Mainly cloudy, chance of showers in Windsor-Essex

A chance of showers to start off the week in Windsor on Monday with more rain expected throughout the week.

According to Environment Canada, the day is expected to be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Wind moving northeast 20 km/h, becoming light early in the afternoon.

The high for the day is expected to reach 20C, which is right around average for this time of year.

Temperatures aren’t expected to drop too much in the evening with a low of 17C.

Clouds will stay through to the evening with a 60 per cent chance of showers.

Here’s a look at the forecast over the next few days: