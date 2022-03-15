Mainly cloudy, chance of rain in Windsor-Essex Tuesday
Environment Canada is calling for a mostly cloudy Tuesday in Windsor-Essex with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon.
According to the forecast, fog patches are set to dissipate in the morning and a high of 10C during the day and a chance of showers in the afternoon.
At night, temperatures are set to cool down with a low of -1C and a return of the fog with patches expected to develop after midnight.
Here is a look at the forecast over the next few days:
- Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with fog patches dissipating in the morning and a high of 19C. At night, clear with a low of 5C.
- Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 17C. At night, cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 3C.
- Friday: Periods of rain with a high of 7C. Rain and a low of 1C at night.
- Saturday: Periods of rain or snow, high of 8C low of 0C.
- Sunday: Sunny with a high of 13C, low 2C.
The average temperature this time of year is 6.2C and the average low is -2.5C.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Please, close the sky': says Ukraine President Zelensky in address to Canada's Parliament
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made direct pleas to Canada to further assist his country in its fight against the ongoing Russian attacks during his straightforward and emotional address to Parliament on Tuesday. Appearing virtually, donning an army green sweater, Zelensky implored members of the House and Senate as well as the top officials and special guests present to witness his remarks for further urgent assistance.
Canadians among 'most numerous nationalities' in Ukraine's foreign legion: spokesperson
Canadians are currently 'one of the most numerous nationalities' represented among the fighters in Ukraine's foreign legion, a spokesperson tells CTV National News.
Trudeau, Joly, Anand among hundreds of Canadians banned from Russia
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly and Defence Minister Anita Anand are among hundreds of Canadians banned from Russia in retaliation for supporting Ukraine.
Russian invasion: Before-and-after satellite images show destruction across Ukraine
A CTVNews.ca interactive shows before-and-after satellite images showing the devastation wrought upon parts of Ukraine during the Russian invasion.
Gov. Gen. Simon has in-person meeting with Queen, members of Royal Family
Canada's Governor General met in-person with members of the Royal Family on Tuesday, just one week after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also held an audience with the Queen.
OPINION | Don Martin: The tragic, but necessary, rejection of Zelensky's big ask from Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was banned from entering Russia by its foreign office even while he glowingly introduced Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, must now find ways to act on what will become an even louder crescendo from Canadians demanding he deliver more help on the ground, if not the air, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
From Ledbury to Lviv: British handyman delivers aid to Ukrainian front lines
After just 24 hours of putting out a call for humanitarian aid on social media, Ian Jackson received nearly five tonnes of supplies. Alongside family and friends, he drove to Lviv, Ukraine to deliver the aid directly to the front lines.
Russian court fines woman for anti-war protest on state TV
A Russian woman who denounced the war in Ukraine during a live news bulletin on state television was fined 30,000 roubles (US$280) on Tuesday, a court said, after the Kremlin denounced her act of protest as 'hooliganism.'
Transport Canada investigating whether Freedom Convoy supporters aboard flight were screened for vaccination
Transport Canada is looking into a chartered flight that brought supporters of the so-called Freedom Convoy from Western Canada to Ottawa last month, to ensure passengers were properly screened for COVID-19 vaccination.
Kitchener
Spring forecast: Expect wild temperature swings in Waterloo Region
'Mother Nature seems undecided,' says Environment Canada
Kitchener signs defaced with 'hate-motivated' graffiti
Police are investigating after several homemade signs for Ukrainian refugees were defaced in Kitchener.
COVID-19 restrictions to remain in place at Waterloo-Wellington hospitals
As Ontario opens up, COVID-19 restrictions including masking and proof of vaccination will remain in place at hospitals in Waterloo Region and Wellington County until at least April 27.
London
Kettle Point woman sentenced in stabbing death of brother-in-law
After years of drug and alcohol use that lead to physical abuse, 29-year-old Jesse Storr was stabbed to death by his sister-in-law Tina George.
'We are committed to making this community safer for women': community organizations meet to discuss the local impact of homicide
Local organizations have come together to discuss the impact a recent homicide in the city has had on women experiencing gender-based violence.
Serious crash in south London
There was a serious crash south of the London, Ont. Tuesday afternoon at Wonderland Road and Glanworth Drive.
Barrie
Driver hears 'popping sounds' while heading south on Hwy 400, finds car has bullet holes
Provincial police are investigating reports of a shooting on Highway 400 near Barrie.
Alliston Honda plant to receive $1.38 billion to upgrade operations
A division of Honda Canada Inc. is set to announce Wednesday that it will spend $1.38 billion to upgrade an Ontario manufacturing plant, an investment that includes millions in funding from the federal and provincial governments.
Group touched by tragedy aims to help first responders save lives on the ice
A group touched by tragedy is trying to raise funds to purchase a rescue airboat to give first responders an advantage for ice-water rescues.
Northern Ontario
College students angry, scared as Friday strike deadline nears
Students only have a few days left to find out if they'll have class on Friday, much less the entire winter semester. The union that represents roughly 16,000 faculty across the province has set a strike deadline for Friday.
No damage reports following seismic event early Tuesday in Sudbury
A seismic event that registered 3.5 on the Richter scale took place at Coleman Mine early Tuesday morning.
Greater Sudbury Hydro billing error dates back to at least 2005
Despite a 'small, historic' billing system error by Greater Sudbury Hydro dating back to at least 2005, the electricity company will only have to provide refunds for four years of the overpayments.
Ottawa
Ukrainians in Ottawa react to Zelensky address with mixture of pride and heartbreak
Ukrainians living in Ottawa watched the address of President Volodymyr Zelensky to the House of Commons with pride, while reflecting on the heartbreak of the ongoing war.
Ottawa LRT dispute heats up as more documents filed
The City of Ottawa is firing back at the consortium that built and maintains the Confederation Line LRT, disputing allegations that the city decided to launch the problem-plagued system prematurely.
Toronto
Walmart announces global tech hub in Ontario. Here's what that means for new jobs
Walmart Inc. is making Ontario one of a pair of new global tech hubs, with plans to hire hundreds of workers at the two sites.
Canadian man out $81,000 after unknowingly using trading platform that was front for thieves
A Canadian man said he was scammed out of $81,000 after finding out the online trading platform he used was a front for thieves.
Ford, Trudeau to make a joint announcement Wednesday
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Doug Ford will make a joint announcement on Wednesday morning.
Montreal
Man charged after 10-year-old girl badly beaten in Montreal's east end
A Montreal man is facing charges after a 10-year-old girl was badly beaten in the city's east end Monday.
Montreal college offering support after three students die in crash on Ontario highway
A Montreal CEGEP is offering support after three young men were killed in a crash on Highway 401 in Ontario over the weekend.
Quebec's National Assembly asks Ottawa to act faster in welcoming Ukrainian refugees
'We must do our part,' Legault said in the Quebec legislature. 'Quebec is ready to do its part with the federal government to welcome Ukrainian families in Quebec.'
Atlantic
Injured Canadian says there was no warning ahead of missile attack on Ukrainian base
A New Brunswick man who was injured when a military base near Ukraine's western border was struck by Russian missiles on Sunday says the deadly attack came with no warning.
N.B. reports three additional deaths related to COVID-19 Tuesday
Health officials in New Brunswick reported three more deaths related to COVID-19 since its last update on Friday.
Sister confirms death of fisherman who spent five hours in waters off eastern Nova Scotia
A family member has confirmed that a fisherman who was lifted from the ocean Sunday after spending five hours in waters off eastern Nova Scotia has died.
Winnipeg
Winnipeg couple preparing to welcome family members fleeing Russia’s war in Ukraine
A Winnipeg couple who immigrated to Canada themselves are now preparing to help displaced family members fleeing the war in Ukraine.
Error causing delay of some T4A slips
The Government of Canada says an error may be causing delays for some Manitobans and other Canadians waiting to get a mailed copy of their T4As.
Third area code coming to Manitoba this fall
Move over 204 and 431; Manitobans will soon have to memorize a new series of numbers when they want to phone somebody.
Calgary
Majority of Americans support restarting Keystone XL pipeline: poll
As countries look for an alternative to Russian oil in the wake of that country’s invasion of Ukraine, Americans are looking to Canada to provide that oil, according to a new poll.
Alberta reports 4 COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations remain around 1K
There are 1,001 Albertans receiving care for COVID-19 in hospital, and 70 of them are in ICU.
Albertans the least likely to voluntarily mask indoors: poll
A new poll suggests Albertans are the least likely to continue to mask indoors.
Edmonton
Alberta byelection: Can the NDP ride its polling popularity to a seat steal up north?
As voters go to the polls in northeastern Alberta Tuesday, there's much more on the line than who will represent Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche in the legislature.
-
$24M announced for Edmonton's new affordable housing project
The federal housing minister was in Edmonton Tuesday to announce a $24-million investment in Edmonton’s newest affordable housing project.
Vancouver
The push to end to COVID tests for fully-vaccinated travellers
The travel industry is continuing to push the federal government to drop the requirement for a negative COVID-19 test to enter Canada for those who are fully vaccinated, and while there are rumblings a change may be coming, the timing is still up in the air.
Local Ukrainians outraged as Soviet flag flies from boat at Vancouver marina
A flag of the Soviet Union hanging from a boat at a Vancouver marina has local Ukrainians demanding action from the city.
B.C.'s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, care home outbreaks shrink again
The number of coronavirus-positive patients in B.C. hospitals has shrunk again, along with the number of active outbreaks in long-term care homes.