Mainly cloudy and chance of flurries in Windsor-Essex forecast

Environment Canada is predicting a mainly cloudy day in the Windsor area Tuesday, with a chance of flurries.

The forecaster says there a 30 per cent chance of flurries In the morning, then clearing. South wind gusting to 30 km/h early in the afternoon with the temperature steady near -4C but a wind chill near -12C.

Partly cloudy tonight, with increasing cloudiness overnight. Wind staying steady into the evening with the temperature rising to 0C by morning.

Here’s the forecast over the next several days:

Wednesday is expected to be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries or drizzle late in the morning and in the afternoon. Southwest wind gusting to 50km/h. Temperature steady near 3C. Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries overnight and a low -3C.

Thursday will be cloudy with a high 0C.

Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries on Friday, and a high 1C.

Saturday is predicted to be cloudy. High -3C.

A mix of sun and cloud on Sunday. High -6C.

The average temperature this time of year is -0.5C and the average low is -7.8C.