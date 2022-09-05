Mainly clouds in Windsor-Essex for Labour Day

It’s expected to be a cloudy end to the Labour Day long weekend, according to Environment Canada.

The forecaster says it will be cloudy Monday with a 30 per cent chance of showers or drizzle in the morning and early afternoon.

A high of 24C is expected with a humidex of 30C.

The forecaster is calling for a mainly cloudy evening with a low of 17C.

Here’s the forecast for the rest of the week: