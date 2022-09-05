Mainly clouds in Windsor-Essex for Labour Day

Rain collects at the side of the road in Windsor, Ont., on Sept. 2, 2015. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor) Rain collects at the side of the road in Windsor, Ont., on Sept. 2, 2015. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver