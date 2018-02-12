

A Maidstone company has been fined $125,000 after a worker was killed by a falling conveyor frame.

R.J. Cyr Company Inc. at 5015 Eighth Concession Road is a metal fabrication company that specializes in conveyors.

A worker was killed on Nov. 16, 2016 while lifting conveyor frames with a crane and placing them on a support structure. There was no witness, but it was captured on a security surveillance video.

The Ministry of Labour says the materials should have been clamped to the support structure before detaching the crane.

Following a guilty plea, the company was fined $125,000 by Justice of the Peace Angela Renaud in Windsor court on Monday.

The court also imposed a 25 per cent victim fine surcharge as required by the Provincial Offences Act.

The surcharge is credited to a special provincial government fund to assist victims of crime.