Maidstone company fined $125K after worker killed
OPP on scene of an industrial accident at RJ Cyr Co. in Tecumseh, on Wednesday, November 16, 2016 (Melissa Nakhavoly / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, February 12, 2018 2:42PM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 12, 2018 2:59PM EST
A Maidstone company has been fined $125,000 after a worker was killed by a falling conveyor frame.
R.J. Cyr Company Inc. at 5015 Eighth Concession Road is a metal fabrication company that specializes in conveyors.
A worker was killed on Nov. 16, 2016 while lifting conveyor frames with a crane and placing them on a support structure. There was no witness, but it was captured on a security surveillance video.
The Ministry of Labour says the materials should have been clamped to the support structure before detaching the crane.
Following a guilty plea, the company was fined $125,000 by Justice of the Peace Angela Renaud in Windsor court on Monday.
The court also imposed a 25 per cent victim fine surcharge as required by the Provincial Offences Act.
The surcharge is credited to a special provincial government fund to assist victims of crime.