Maestro Robert Franz celebrates 10 years with the WSO

The WSO box office on University Avenue West in downtown Windsor is seen on Aug. 8, 2023. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor) The WSO box office on University Avenue West in downtown Windsor is seen on Aug. 8, 2023. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver