Lumber spills on road after crash between truck and SUV
Essex County OPP say the two-vehicle collision happened at County Road 14 and County Road 31 on the border of Kingsville and Leamington on Monday, July 2, 2019. (Courtesy OPP)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, July 2, 2019 12:39PM EDT
A crash between a commercial vehicle and an SUV resulted in lumber thrown onto the road in Essex County.
Essex County OPP say the two-vehicle collision happened at the intersection of County Road 14 and County Road 31 on the border of Kingsville and Leamington.
Both drivers were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The intersection was closed for investigation.