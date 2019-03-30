

CTV Windsor





The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority has issued a special weather statement due to significant amounts of rain predicted for Saturday.

There is the potential for localized flooding due to the rainfall.

Depending on how much rainfall appears, the authority may need to operate the Indian-McGregor Creek diversion channel in order to protect the south end of the city of Chatham.

Winds from the south and southwest Saturday will drive waves onshore along most of the Lake Erie shoreline in Chatham-Kent and Elgin County.

Meanwhile, the Essex Region Conservation Authority is warning residents to mind their surroundings with heavy rains sweeping through Windsor-Essex.

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning with up to 40mm of rain expected to fall throughout the day Saturday.

Localized ponding in low lying areas is expected to continue through the weekend, according to ERCA. That will push drainage infrastructure to its capacity and could cause waterways to swell.

The combination of slippery banks and fast moving water can be extremely dangerous, so ERCA is asking residents to take extra caution and avoid rivers, ditches, streams and shoreline areas.