LTVCA issues flood watch
Homes along Erie Shore Drive in Chatham Kent are under water as a flood warning remains in effect for the region. ( Photo Courtesy of Jason Homewood)
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, May 11, 2019 12:00PM EDT
The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority (LTVCA) has issued a flood watch along the Lake Erie shoreline.
Winds are expected to gust up to 60 km/h this weekend.
There is also the possibility of up to 15 mm of rain on Sunday.
Waves on the lake could reach up to 2 meters in height.
The LTVCA is warning residents to stay away from bodies of water as they can be extremely dangerous.