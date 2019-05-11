

CTV Windsor





The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority (LTVCA) has issued a flood watch along the Lake Erie shoreline.

Winds are expected to gust up to 60 km/h this weekend.

There is also the possibility of up to 15 mm of rain on Sunday.

Waves on the lake could reach up to 2 meters in height.

The LTVCA is warning residents to stay away from bodies of water as they can be extremely dangerous.