LONDON, ONT. -- Residents living on or near western Lake Erie should take precaution, as a flood watch has been issued by the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority.

Southeasterly winds are expected to increase Monday evening. Gusts could reach up to 60 km/h into Tuesday morning.

Waves could reach up to four metres in height.

Due to high lake levels and southeast through southwest winds, there is a risk that wave action could damage shoreline protection works and cause erosion all along the Lake Erie shoreline in Chatham-Kent and Elgin County.

There is a possibility of flooding along Erie Shore Drive in Chatham-Kent.

Residents and animals should stay away from all bodies of water.

The watch will remain in effect until Wednesday.