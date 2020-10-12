Advertisement
Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority issues flood watch
ERCA issues flood outlook for Lake Erie shoreline
LONDON, ONT. -- Residents living on or near western Lake Erie should take precaution, as a flood watch has been issued by the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority.
Southeasterly winds are expected to increase Monday evening. Gusts could reach up to 60 km/h into Tuesday morning.
Waves could reach up to four metres in height.
Due to high lake levels and southeast through southwest winds, there is a risk that wave action could damage shoreline protection works and cause erosion all along the Lake Erie shoreline in Chatham-Kent and Elgin County.
There is a possibility of flooding along Erie Shore Drive in Chatham-Kent.
Residents and animals should stay away from all bodies of water.
The watch will remain in effect until Wednesday.